BUCCANEER BIO: Best of the ETSU Bucs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team had its season cut short, as the NCAA Tournament was canceled last week. The SoCon also canceled all spring sports seasons, so the Buccaneers are headed home.

Since we will have to pause the Buccaneer Bio for a while, we wanted to put together the best moments from the Buc Bios we already did this winter/spring, and you can watch those above.

Bo Hodges, Patrick Good, Joe Hugley, Tray Boyd III, Isaiah Tisdale, and Lucas N’Guessan are the six Bucs that had been featured.