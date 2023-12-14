JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 14, 2023) – Behind a career-high scoring night by Nevaeh Brown, the ETSU women’s basketball team secured a milestone win for head coach Brenda Mock Brown.

Brown, one of four Buccaneer starters to score in double figures, netted a career-high 23 points as she fueled ETSU to a 60-51 victory over UNC Asheville on Thursday night inside Brooks Gym. In addition, Coach Mock – going up against her former team – registered her 150th career win.

Joining Brown in double figures were Breanne Beatty, Courtney Moore and Kendall Folley as they combined for 56 of the Bucs’ points. Beatty added 13 points, while Moore and Folley each had 10. Beatty and Folley each grabbed seven rebounds, while Folley also dished out three assists. Jakhyia Davis, ETSU’s other starter, led all players with 10 rebounds.