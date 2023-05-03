JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) men’s head basketball coach Brooks Savage has filled his final assistant coaching position with Brian Jones.

According to a release from ETSU Athletics, Jones has 27 years of experience coaching basketball, including 13 years of head coaching at the University of North Dakota and most recently assisting at Bradley.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian Jones and his family to Johnson City,” said Coach Savage. “Brian is one of the best basketball minds in our game. He’s a fantastic teacher and a real connector with the student-athletes. He brings a wealth of experience and success at all levels and will make a major impact on our program. Brian understands what goes into winning.”

Along with coaching positions at North Dakota and Bradley, Jones also previously coached at Iowa, Illinois State, Nebraska-Omaha and Southwest Missouri State. The release said Jones led North Dakota’s team to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016-17 and was coach during the team’s transition from Division II to D-1.

“My family and I are excited to join ETSU and the community of Johnson City,” said Jones. “As a coach, I feel fortunate to be a part of a basketball program with rich tradition and a loyal fan base. Coach Savage and I both share a passion for mentoring young people and the game of basketball, and I look forward to working with him as he rebuilds this program.”