JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has named a new women’s basketball coach to replace one-year coach Simon Harris, who the school is firing in the wake of an internal investigation announced a week ago.

Brenda Mock Kirkpatrick Brown, who coached at UNC-Asheville and led that squad to an NCAA tournament, will take over the program for the 2022-23 season.

“There was one person that I kept saying, ‘she checks every box,'” interim Athletic Director Richard Sander said during a news conference.

Mock coached at UNC-A from 2012-2020, taking them to the NCAA tournament in 2016 and 2017. She compiled an overall record of 94-117.

“You don’t get a head coaching job in 72 hours unless God is at work,” Mock said.

“I know working together we’re going to move this forward,” she said, speaking of the rest of the coaches around the program and the athletic department.

In addition to thanking ETSU President Brian Noland, Mock called out Keith Johnson, the vice president for equity and inclusion, who is also an engineer as is Mock’s husband Jeremy.

