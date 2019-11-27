Boyd, Hodges lead ETSU to 78-69 victory over App State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tray Boyd III and Bo Hodges scored a combined 41 points and Vonnie Patterson grabbed 14 rebounds to carry the ETSU men’s basketball team to a 78-69 victory over Appalachian State on Tuesday night inside Freedom Hall.
The Buccaneers maintained a lead from midway in the first half, despite the Mountaineers rallying in the second half and pulling within two points.
Boyd led the Bucs in scoring with a total 22 points, including 14 points in the second half. Hodges put up 19 points and seven rebounds. Lucas N’Guessan scored 14.
Patterson celebrated his birthday with four offensive rebounds and 10 defensive rebounds.
The Bucs shot 46% from the field, 37% beyond the arc, and 62% from the line.
O’Showen Williams led the Mountaineers in scoring with 22 points. Isaac Johnson scored 14 points and made 15 rebounds and Justin Forest also put up 14.
ETSU remains undefeated in Freedom Hall this season and is now 6-1 overall.
The Bucs will travel to Little Rock on Saturday, Nov. 30 to take on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. EST.
