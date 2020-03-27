Boyd, Hodges earn CollegeInsider All-American honors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU senior guard Tray Boyd III and junior guard Bo Hodges have earned Lou Henson All-American honors by CollegeInsider.com.

This season, Boyd led the Buccaneers in scoring with 463 points and also led in three-pointers made, free-throw percentage, and steals.

Hodges logged 420 points, 190 rebounds, 80 assists, 45 steals, and 26 blocks. He led the squad in scoring on seven occasions and became the 42nd player in program history to join the 1,000 point club.

Both Boyd and Hodges received all-conference honors this season.

The Lou Henson Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in the country, was awarded to William & Mary’s Nathan Knight.

In addition to Boyd and Hodges, three other SoCon players were named to the Lou Henson All-American Team: UNCG’s Isiah Miller, Furman’s Jordan Lyons, and Western Carolina’s Carlos Dotson.

The ETSU men’s basketball team clinched the SoCon regular season and tournament titles this season. The team finished with a 30-4 record, logging the most wins in program history.

