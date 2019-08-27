Bojangles selling ETSU-themed Big Bo Boxes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) – Bojangles is offering ETSU-themed Big Bo Boxes this football season.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday that customers can purchase Big Bo Boxes featuring ETSU and other football teams across the south.

Featured college teams include the University of Alabama, Clemson University, East Tennessee State University, University of Georgia, James Madison University, University of South Carolina, University of Virginia and Western Carolina University.

College-themed boxes are only available at restaurants in each team’s primary market area.

There are Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panther-themed boxes as well, with Titans boxes available at restaurants across the state.

In order to get one of the boxes, customers need to purchase one of Bojangles’ 8, 12, or 20-piece tailgate specials, which includes sides and iced tea.

The ETSU Buccaneers will kick off the 2019-2010 season when they travel to Boone, N.C. to take on Appalachian State on Saturday, August 31.

