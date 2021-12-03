‘Blue and Gold Day’ a success on ETSU campus ahead of FCS playoff game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been a historic season for the ETSU football program, and the Buccaneers hope to keep that momentum going as they take on Kennesaw State Saturday afternoon.

ETSU students and staff are not only looking forward to the end of the semester but also the big game. This year was extra special for first-year students, as the Bucs’ success on the field left a lasting impression on those just starting out their college careers.

“It’s my first season with the Buccaneer football team, but they made it to the championship so I’m just excited to celebrate with them,” said ETSU freshman Callie Akers.

Friday marked the first-ever official region-wide ‘Blue and Gold Day’ with people strutting their school colors on campus. However, the love for the school and team stretches beyond the campus.

Alumni Hall in Johnson City has been busier than ever selling Bucs gear post-championship and ahead of the big game. “Our Johnson City store is on the path to having our most successful year, and a lot of that is due to the success of the ETSU football team this season,” said Alumni Hall Store Manager, Elizabeth VanNostrand.

For the ETSU staff that happen to also be alumni, they told News Channel 11 the blue and gold has a deeper meaning.

“It fires me up to see the blue and gold on campus and to see students, staff and faculty participating and showing their support, not only for the institution but for our student-athletes,” said President of ETSU Faculty Senate, Stephen Hendrix.

“It displays some sense of solidarity that we all are one and we are in support of them and that we all want to cheer them on towards the finish line,” said Staff Senate President, Joy Fulkerson.

The Buccaneers kick-off against Kennesaw State on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in William B. Greene Jr. Stadium for round 2 of the FCS playoffs.