JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Starting this season, beer will be sold at ETSU baseball home games.

A valid ID will be required each time alcohol is purchased and wrist bands will be used to mark each transaction.

Beer will stop being sold once the 7th inning begins.

The Buccaneers opened the season at home Friday with a 12–7 win over Northern Kentucky. They will play again Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Thomas Stadium.

The team will play 29 games at home this season.

Tickets can be purchased at ETSUtickets.com.