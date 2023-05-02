JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) officially has its next Bucky after hosting the campus’s first reality show.

“Becoming Bucky” concluded in April after five episodes. Throughout the course of the competition, the contestants showed off their dance skills, charade prowess, crowd engagement and Bucky attitude.

The final stage of the competition was an obstacle course in which the final contestants had to put on the Bucky boots, ride a tricycle across a gym floor, lead the charge with a flag, take a selfie with ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland, show off their best moves and fire a T-shirt cannon at logos of ETSU’s rivals.

The three finalists left standing, known as Memphis, Death Drop and Spidey, each took their run at the course.

At the conclusion of the series finale, the new Bucky was revealed at the ETSU SGA spring concert – just not his former identity. The new Bucky took the stage without revealing which of the contestants actually won.

The winner of Becoming Bucky was awarded more than just the mantle. The Becoming Bucky website states that the winner receives up to $12,000 per year to go toward tuition along with an annual $2,000 stipend.