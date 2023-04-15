MACON, Ga. (WJHL) – Mercer took a second-straight game from ETSU on the diamond Saturday, as the home team rolled to a 13-2, run-rule victory.

The Bears used five home runs to take down the Blue and Gold in just seven innings of play.

Antonio Brown blasted a solo home run off of ETSU starter and hometown kid, Austin Emener, in the first inning. Ty Dalley added a two-run shot in the second inning.

The Bears cracked the game wide-open in the fifth with a Jozsef Rohrbacher grand slam. Eric Toth notched a grand slam of his own in the sixth, extending the Mercer lead to 13-0.

Garett Wallace send a two-run homer over the right field wall in the seventh inning, but it was the only offense the Bucs could muster.

Mercer’s Josh Farmer pitched all seven innings, allowing just two earned runs on five hits.

ETSU (15-17) will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m.