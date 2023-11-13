INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJHL) – Five Bulldogs scored in double figures, as ETSU men’s basketball suffered a second-straight road loss on Monday night, 81-47, inside historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

After a 29-point performance in a loss to Elon, Bucs guard Quimari Peterson scored the first two points of the game to give the Blue and Gold an early lead.

A Braden Ilic free throw kept the ETSU deficit to just a single point (12-11) with 11:49 remaining in the first half. But, that’s when the Bulldogs found their stride.

A 16-0 run from the home team saw the lead balloon to 28-11 – and Butler would never look back. They led by 25 points at halftime and worked the lead up to 40 with 7:30 to play in the game.

DJ Davis led the Bulldogs, and all scorers, with 15 points, adding five rebounds and four assists. Posh Alexander also scored 13 points and dished out four assists in the victory.

Ebby Asamoah paced the Blue and Gold with nine points (3-8 FG), while Jaden Seymour finished with five points, five rebounds and a team-high six turnovers.

Peterson netted just four points (2-10 FG) and added six rebounds in defeat.

The Bucs were only out-rebounded by two (41-39), but committed 19 turnovers, which led to 36 Butler points. The Johnson City squad also struggled from behind the arc, swishing home 4-of-24 attempts from behind the arc.

ETSU (1-2) returns home on Friday to face old SoCon foe, Davidson, inside Freedom Hall. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.