LEXINGTON, Va. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball closed out 2022 on high note, earning its second-straight road conference victory, 64-50 over VMI on Saturday afternoon.

The Bucs and Keydets traded early baskets, but the home team took its final lead of the game at 5-4. The teams were tied at 14 at the midway point of the first half, but ETSU remained in control throughout the contest.

The Blue and Gold shot 46.3 percent from the field while holding their hosts to just 33.3 percent shooting. ETSU also grabbed ten more rebounds than VMI (43-33).

Jalen Haynes led the way for the Johnson City squad with 15 points, while DeAnthony Tipler (13 pts) and Jordan King (10 pts) each made significant contributions off the bench.

VMI was paced by Sean Conway, who notched 12 points and six rebounds in the loss.

ETSU (6-9) has won back-to-back games for the first time since November 11 and improves to 2-0 in SoCon play.

The Bucs will play their conference home-opener on Wednesday, January 4. Tip-off against Western Carolina is set for 7 p.m.