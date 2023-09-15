CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU Bucs are back on the road for Week 3 after claiming their first victory at home in a shutout against Carson-Newman.

On Saturday, the 1-1 Bucs travel to Austin Peay State University. The Governors might be 0-2, but they certainly did not roll over for the Tennessee Vols last week when they posted 13 points in Neyland Stadium.

Junior quarterback Baron May started for the first time in his collegiate career against Carson-Newman and seemed to handle himself fine. ETSU Head Coach George Quarles told members of the media earlier this week that starting quarterback Tyler Riddell was “pretty questionable still” in regards to his health and ability to start against the Governors.

Saturday marks Austin Peay’s first home game of the season after trips to Southern Illinois University and the University of Tennessee.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Clarksville on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

WJHL.com and News Channel 11 will provide updates and highlights Saturday.