ETSU Bucs prepare for SoCon leading VMI Keydets on Wednesday night

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU men’s basketball team will open their 2022 SoCon home schedule by taking on league-leading VMI on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall.

It’s possibly not the right time for the Keydest to be coming to town, since the Bucs are coming off an 82-52 setback to Chattanooga last Thursday night.

The Bucs have owned this series with a 53-14 record, they have won the last 12 games and 22 of the last 23 dating back to 1999.

However, this is not your grandfather Keydets who are (2-0) after wins over Wofford and Furman.

“I see discipline they move a lot they back cut they like to base their game off shooting threes.”

“A team that moves the ball and shoots the ball at a very high clip and their center being the point guard on the floor.”

“Dangerous team I told our team I think their big guy inside the paint is the best point guard in the conference and to me, he’s the keep to the game if he plays really well and not so much scoring it because he’ll get his 15 or 16 but if he’s getting 8 or 9 assist and 9 rebounds they are very dangerous.”

Also, the Bucs found out today their game against Western Carolina which was postponed because of Covid in the Cats camp has been rescheduled for Monday, January 10 inside Freedom Hall at 7 p.m.