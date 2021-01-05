ETSU Buccaneers hoping to rebound from latest quarantine

Johnson City, TN — The basketball courts will be quiet inside the Dome or Freedom hall this week for the ETSU men. Monday the Bucs announced they will have to pause all activities and cancel the next two games because of a covid-19 positive test.

ETSU is coming off a big win on Saturday over SoCon pre-season favorite UNC-Greensboro and now stand 2-0 in league action. For a team that only returned 3 players from last seasons, record-breaking basketball team, this year’s Bucs started to show how things were coming together, but now head coach Jason Shay has to be wondering how this break in the action will effect this team when they return to the court following this latest quarantine.

“Everybody is going through some things and it’s not just usual for us this is just the new norm so to speak so we have to take care of us it’s what we can control like I said no one is going to feel sorry for us so let’s control what we can let’s try and maintain where we have been keeping our momentum as we come back and see where we are but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, says Shay.”