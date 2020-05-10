ESTU Athletics to officially introduce Jason Shay as men’s basketball head coach at Monday press conference

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Sunday that it will hold an introductory press conference for its new ETSU men’s basketball head coach, Jason Shay, on Monday.

The press conference is set to begin at noon. It will be streamed live on the ETSU Buccaneer Athletics Facebook page.

“The ETSU Athletics Department looks forward to Monday’s press conference, as Coach Shay is spending today and this weekend connecting with our men’s basketball student-athletes,” officials said in a Sunday press release.

