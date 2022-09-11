BOONE, NC (WJHL) – Following its upset victory over No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday, Appalachian State captured the attention of the college football world.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports has taken notice, as well.

GAMEDAY IS COMING TO BOONE❗



Home of @AppState_FB 😤 pic.twitter.com/r1uzaBobmM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2022

ESPN’s College GameDay has announced that it will host a show live from Boone, North Carolina this upcoming Saturday ahead of its matchup with Troy. It will be the first time the traveling college football program will visit Appalachian State’s campus.

Head Coach Shawn Clark informed the team of the network’s decision following their win on Saturday.

The show is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Kickoff against the Trojans is currently set for 3:30 p.m., although that time is subject to change.