JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men's basketball team earned its 22nd win of the season with a convincing 91-67 victory over The Citadel on Wednesday night inside Freedom Hall.

Despite ETSU jumping to a nine-point lead in the first 10 minutes, The Citadel managed to hang on in the first half and only trailed by six points at halftime. However, the Buccaneers would open it up in the second half and never look back, jumping to a game-high 28-point lead in the closing minutes. The Bucs squad put up 53 points in the second half.