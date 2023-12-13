EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Women’s Basketball Team (5-5, 1-2 SAC) earned its first South Atlantic Conference win of the year in thrilling fashion over Southwest Virginia rival the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (4-5, 1-3 SAC) Wednesday evening. The Wasps took advantage of an 18-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter to propel themselves to a 76-72 win over the Cavaliers.