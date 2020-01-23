Emory & Henry Women’s Basketball Downs Guilford, 65-50

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Women’s Basketball Team (14-3, 8-2 ODAC) shot 49 percent from the field on its way to a 65-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Guilford College (8-7, 4-6 ODAC) Wednesday evening at home.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Emory & Henry 65, Guilford 50

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia

VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (13-3, 7-2 ODAC); Guilford (8-7, 4-6 ODAC)

How It Happened

– Emory & Henry built a 13-6 lead midway through the first period on its way to a 16-10 advantage through 10 minutes of play.

– The Wasps upped the margin to 12 (22-10) with a 6-0 run to open the second before the Quakers went on a 10-3 run to close the gap to 25-20 with 5:51 to go before the intermission. E&H responded to take a 32-22 advantage into the break.

– Early in the third, Emory & Henry extended the margin to 40-26 but Guilford responded to get within eight at the end of the frame, 44-36. A 5-2 run by the Quakers to open the final period got them within five (46-41), but the Wasps answered back with a 13-3 run to put the game out of reach.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Junior forward Elizabeth Jones (Wytheville, Va.) posted her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds with two assists and two blocks.

– Senior forward Sydney McKinney (Big Stone Gap, Va.) led all players with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go along with eight rebounds while senior forward Kara Stafford (Bristol, Tenn.) went for 11 points, four rebounds three assists and two blocks.

– Senior forward Peyton Williams (Saltville, Va.) tacked on nine points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Guilford Individual Leaders

– Lindsay Gauldin led the Quakers with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals while Kristen Roberts had 11 points off the bench.

– Carisma Lynn registered nine points, four rebounds and three steals.

A Deeper Look

– Emory & Henry shot 24-for-49 (49%) for the game and hit the 60-percent mark in both the first and fourth periods. Guilford struggled from the field, making just 36.4 percent (20-of-55) of its field goals.

– The Wasps held a 44-27 rebounding advantage and used 11 offensive rebounds for a 9-4 lead on second-chance points. Emory & Henry also led, 34-32, on points in the paint.

– GC led 18-12 on points off turnovers, forcing 20 miscues by E&H, and outscored the Wasps 14-7 on fast-break points.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will travel to face Virginia Wesleyan University on Saturday. Tipoff between the Wasps and Marlins will be at 2:00 p.m.

—E&H—

Emory & Henry Men’s Basketball Tops Eastern Mennonite, 78-70, Wednesday On The Road

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Men’s Basketball Team (4-13, 1-7 ODAC) saw five players reach double figures in scoring as it ended a seven-game skid against Eastern Mennonite University (3-14, 1-7 ODAC) Wednesday evening. The Wasps claimed the victory by a 78-70 score.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Emory & Henry 78, Eastern Mennonite 70

LOCATION – Harrisonburg, Virginia

VENUE – Yoder Arena

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (4-13, 1-7 ODAC); Eastern Mennonite (3-14, 1-7 ODAC)

How It Happened

– EMU got out to an 8-2 lead at the 17:07 mark of the first half but E&H closed the gap to 10-9 three minutes later. Down by seven (24-17), the Wasps went on a 9-2 run to tie things up at 26 and got their first lead of the night on a pair of free throws by senior guard Colin Molden (Apex, N.C.) to make the score 31-30.

– Emory & Henry finished the half on a 10-5 run for a 42-37 advantage.

– The Wasps led the entire second half, holding off charges by the Runnin’ Royals including an early spurt which cut the deficit to three (52-49) with 16:37 to play. A 9-3 scoring run by E&H midway through the period pushed the advantage to 71-60 on the way to the 78-70 final score.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Sophomore guard Anthony Williams (Lynchburg, Va.) had 16 points to lead Emory & Henry while Molden finished with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.

– Sophomore Micah Banks (Simpsonville, S.C.) posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards while freshman forward Dylan Catron (Chilhowie, Va.) and sophomore guard Jake Martin (Wytheville, Va.) had 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Eastern Mennonite Individual Leaders

– Tim Jones paced the Royals with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Tie Evans added 15 points and five assists.

– D.J. Hill notched 12 points and eight rebounds while Michael Williams and Josh Whelan added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

A Deeper Look

– Emory & Henry went just 27-for-68 (39.7%) from the field but connected on 10 three-pointers and went 14-of-18 (82-4%) from the free throw line.

– Eastern Mennonite shot 46.7 percent (28-for-60) for the game with five makes form long range.

– The Runnin’ Royals held a 42-33 rebounding advantage but the Wasps’ 12 offensive rebounds translated into a 15-6 lead on second-chance points.

– EMU also led, 36-26, on points in the paint

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will remain on the road Saturday as it visits Randolph College. Tipoff will be at 2:00 p.m.