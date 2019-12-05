Emory & Henry Women’s Basketball Blows Out Ferrum, 92-44

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Women’s Basketball Team (7-1, 2-0 ODAC) saw all 12 players who suited up put their name in the scoring column Wednesday evening as it beat Ferrum College (0-7, 0-3 ODAC) in a 92-44 rout.

The 48-point margin of victory was the largest for E&H since beating the same Panther squad a year ago to the day by an 87-28 margin (59 points.)

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Emory & Henry 92, Ferrum 44

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia

VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (7-1, 2-0 ODAC); Ferrum (0-7, 0-3 ODAC)

How It Happened

– The two squads battled to an 8-8 tie at the 5:09 mark of the first period but Emory & Henry scored 11 in a row to lead 19-8 with a minute left on the clock. The Wasps took a 22-13 advantage into the second.

– Ferrum pulled to within six (25-19) with 6:13 to go before the half, but E&H closed on a 13-5 run for a 38-24 lead at the intermission capped by a buzzer-beating three-pointer by senior forward Sydney McKinney (Big Stone Gap, Va.).

– The Panthers scored the opening two buckets of the third to cut it to 38-30, provoking a swarm of offense from the Wasps. Emory & Henry ran its advantage to 23 (58-35), scoring 20 of the next 25 points and extended the margin to 68-42 with 10 minutes left to play.

– In the fourth, E&H was able to give its bench important minutes in a conference game while also resting its starters. The Wasps continued to pull away, outscoring the Panthers, 24-2, for the final 92-44 margin.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Senior forward Kara Stafford (Bristol, Tenn.) led all players in scoring, tying her career-high with 19 points and added four rebounds while McKinney went for 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

– Senior forward Peyton Williams (Saltville, Va.) notched her sixth double-double of the year with 12 points and 11 rebounds, adding seven assists and four steals.

– Sophomore center Alexis Hoppers (Sparta, N.C.) came within one point of her career-high with 13 points and one board away from a double-double.

Ferrum Individual Leaders

– Kayla Cabiness paced the Panthers with 11 points, hitting a trio of three-pointers while Jacy Marvin had nine points and five rebounds on three makes from long range.

A Deeper Look

– E&H shot 53.6 percent (37-for-69) for the game, assisting on 24 of their baskets (64.8% assist-to-field goal ratio). The Wasps were nearly perfect at the line, going 12-of-13 (92.3%) for the evening.

– Ferrum made just 17-of-72 (23.6%) of its shots and struggled from long range, hitting only 21.1 percent (8-of-38) of its threes.

-Emory & Henry held a 49-38 rebounding advantage and dominated the low post, outscoring Ferrum by a 60-16 margin on points in the paint.

– E&H also led 18-2 on points off turnovers and 17-2 on fast-break points.

– The Wasps’ bench easily handled their Panther counterpart by a 33-6 margin.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will be on the road Saturday when it visits University of Lynchburg at 2:00 p.m.