Emory & Henry women take down Ferrum as ODAC tournament nears

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – A monster double-double from Alexis Hoppers helped fuel the Emory & Henry women’s basketball team to a comeback victory over Ferrum, winning 85-67. Hoppers put up 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and added 14 rebounds.

The Emory & Henry women’s basketball team is prepping for the @odacathletics tournament with a couple home games this week, hosting Ferrum College tonight. Should be the last year before @emoryandhenry moves up to Div-II next year! Highlights tonight on @WJHL11. @GoWasps @EHCWBB pic.twitter.com/uyT19kYNQP — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 26, 2021

Kylea Cooper added 17 points and Brylee Jones added 14 points and four steals. The Lady Wasps turned up the intensity in the 4th quarter, outscoring Ferrum 31-10 to make the comeback.

The defensive end was key to E&H’s victory, swiping 16 steals and forcing 24 turnovers overall. They also created a ton of second-chance point situations by grabbing 13 rebounds.

The Lady Wasps (5-6, 4-4 ODAC) next play Shenandoah on Saturday at 2 p.m. and then get ready for the ODAC tournament, with first round play set for March 4.