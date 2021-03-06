Emory & Henry wins football home opener, improves to 2-0

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Old Dominion Athletic Conference is holding a five-game football season this spring, and Emory & Henry has gotten off to a hot start.

The Wasps took down Southern Virginia University on Friday afternoon in a 47-14 blowout at Fred Selfe Stadium.

Absolutely beautiful day for some football as Emory & Henry @GoWasps holds its home opener against @SVUedu! The Wasps are looking to start 2-0 in this 5-game spring season. @WJHL11 @emoryandhenry @EHCFootball pic.twitter.com/QaNB2jJddJ — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 5, 2021

A 14-7 Wasps halftime lead blew open in the 3rd quarter with three straight touchdowns out of the break. They partnered 217 passing yards with 187 rushing yards, compared to just 30 rush yards allowed to SVU.

About 1,000 fans were in attendance, since the school has installed a maximum capacity of 1/3 of the normal limit at the stadium.

Emory & Henry improves to 2-0 (2-0 ODAC) after last week’s win at Ferrum. The Wasps host Guilford next Friday at 2 p.m. in the final home game of the shortened season.