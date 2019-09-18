Emory & Henry Volleyball Tops Ferrum, 3-1, Tuesday At Home

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Volleyball Team (3-7, 1-1 ODAC) picked up its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference win of the year with a 3-1 victory over Ferrum College (1-7, 0-2 ODAC) Tuesday night at home. The Wasps claimed the victory by scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-12, and 25-20.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Emory & Henry 3, Ferrum 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-12, 25-20)

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia

VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (3-7, 1-1 ODAC); Ferrum (1-7, 0-2 ODAC)

How It Happened

– The Panthers got out to a 6-1 lead in the opening set but the Wasps worked their way back in to tie the score at nine. FC grabbed the momentum with a 10-1 run, but E&H stormed back with a 15-2 scoring spurt to take the set 25-21.

– The second frame featured nine ties and three lead changes. With the score 20-20, Ferrum scored five of the final six points to even the match.

– Emory & Henry jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third and continued to build its advantage thanks to three serving runs of three or more points. The Wasps would take a 2-1 lead in the match with a 25-12 victory.

– The two squads traded early runs with E&H holding an 8-5 lead at the first timeout. The score stayed close the entire way with Emory & Henry pulling away late to seal the match, 25-20.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Sophomore Makayla Payne (Bristol, Va.) led all players with 12 kills, hitting .458 on the night. Sophomore outside hitter Chelsie Crussell (Kingsport, Tenn.) and freshman middle Carley Williams (Bristol, Tenn.) each notched 11 kills.

– Freshman setter Marissa Snapp (Chuckey, Tenn.) put up a match-high 25 assists while sophomore Ashley Clayton (Durham, N.C.) had 17 assists.

– Senior libero Lauren Coolidge (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) went for 18 digs, four assists and two aces while sophomore defensive specialist Abbie Jennings (Marion, Va.) added 13 digs and five aces.

Ferrum Individual Leaders

– Cassidy Burke put up 11 kills for the Panthers while Chemaiya Jordan added six kills.

– Ashley Roberts and Arielle Tritt split the setting duties with 16 and 15 assists, respectively. Tritt finished the match with 11 digs for a double-double.

– Halee Bly posted a team-high 16 digs as well.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will step out of ODAC play on Saturday when it visits Bluefield College. First serve is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.