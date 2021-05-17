Emory & Henry softball team makes 2021 NCAA Div. 3 tournament in Texas

Emory, VA — For the 3rd time in 5 years the Emory & Henry Wasp will make an appearance in the 2021 NCAA Division III Tournament. Today during the selection show online the No. 15 Emory & Henry softball team was selected as the #2 seed in the Texas Regional on the campus of Texas Lutheran University where they will open up against fifth-seeded Bridgewater State University

E&H carries a 26-7 record into national tournament play after finishing second in the ODAC regular season (13-3) and as a semifinalist in the ODAC Tournament.

Tommy Forrester “I was pretty nervous going in, there’s only a certain in the country. We had a great year and we had an absolutely great shot, but we didn’t know until you see your name.”

Alex Braun “Having some experience, you understand the atmosphere, it can get a little intense, but with our seniors having experience, we can relax a little more and do our thing and play our game.”

