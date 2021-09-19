Emory & Henry rolls past The Apprentice School, 63-7

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Builders of The Apprentice School opened the scoring in Saturday afternoon’s contest with Emory & Henry. Au’hki Harris returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown to give the visitors a 7-0 advantage.

However, the Wasps score the next 63 points of the game to earn a 63-7 statement victory.

Emory & Henry gashed the Builders for 394 rushing yards on the day. Both Devontae Jordan (214 yds, 4 TD) and Steven Montgomery (101 yds, 1 TD) rushed for better than 100 yards and at least one score.

Kyle Short completed just 8-of-17 passing attempts, but still managed 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Wasps defense was swarming, as well, tallying 12 tackles for loss.

Builders quarterback Mason Tatum led the offensive effort for the visitors with 142 passing yards on 12 completions.

The Wasps improve to 2-1 on the season and will play a third-straight home game next Saturday, September 25, against Bridgewater at 1 p.m.