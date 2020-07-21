Emory & Henry postpones fall sports

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory & Henry College and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that fall and winter sports are being postponed through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The college plans to play football and other fall sports in the spring.

Football season would begin around March or April.

This will impact men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, equestrian, and men’s and women’s golf.

The start of men’s and women’s basketball will also be affected.

BREAKING: @emoryandhenry has canceled ALL @GoWasps fall sports, with a plan of playing all those seasons in the spring. Just announced from school officials. Looking for a March/April start to the season for football. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/W9w5wwZ7Of — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) July 21, 2020

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.