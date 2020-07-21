LIVE NOW /
Emory & Henry postpones fall sports

College Sports

by: News Channel 11 Staff

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory & Henry College and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that fall and winter sports are being postponed through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The college plans to play football and other fall sports in the spring.

Football season would begin around March or April.

This will impact men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, equestrian, and men’s and women’s golf.

The start of men’s and women’s basketball will also be affected.

