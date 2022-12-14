GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the 100th meeting between the two programs, the Wasps overcame a ten-point halftime deficit to steal a 78-75 win.

Emory & Henry finished with four players in double figures, led by 15 points from Jake Moynihan. Patrick Antonelli, Malcolm Morgan and Jalen Leftwich each tossed in 12 points.

Tusculum’s Inady Legiste turned in a monster double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Justin Mitchell contributed 17 points off the bench.

However, the Pioneers were held to just two points over the final four-plus minutes in the loss.

Emory & Henry returns to the court against Carson-Newman at home on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Tusculum has a quick turnaround to play in the Embry-Riddle Holiday Classic in Daytona Beach, Florida. Their first game will come on Friday against Davis & Elkins at 5:30 p.m.