Emory & Henry Men’s Basketball Rallies To Defeat Roanoke, 78-77, Wednesday At Home

Emory, VA — It’s been a tough season for the E&H men’s basketball team, but with only 8 guys on the bench right now they continue to fight hard.

Early in the game, the Wasps offense took a while to take off against Roanoke but senior Colin Molden is always great at providing a spark, here a beautiful bounce pass to Jake Martin for the double pump lay-in

The Wasps kept chipping away when Micah Banks with the strip on the other end, he picks it up and takes it all the way to the basket for the foul and the Wasps who once trailed by over 20 points climb all the way back to make this a game.

When you need a big basket you go to your senior and Molden with the step-back three and the Wasps pull off the shocker 78-77.