Emory & Henry keeps its softball season going in Texas Regional of NCAA D-III tournament

SEGUIN, Texas (WJHL) – The Emory & Henry softball team keeps its season alive with a win over Emmanuel in the NCAA Texas Regional of the Division-III tournament. The No. 2 Lady Wasps grabbed the 5-1 win in the early showdown.

When the sun went down, they had to go back out there and play Texas Lutheran, the top seed and host team of the regional and No. 2 team in the nation. That didn’t go as well for the Lady Wasps, losing 5-0.

They still keep their season alive, getting ready to face No. 6 Cedar Crest at 2 p.m. in Seguin.

Check out highlights of the win over Emmanuel in the clip above!