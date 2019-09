The Wasps got outgained by 162 yards in their 31-24 loss to the Battling Bishops

Emory, VA (WJHL) Emory and Henry battled with North Carolina Wesleyan all day on Saturday, but the 507 total yards the Battling Bishops racked up was the deciding factor in the 31-24 overtime victory.

The Wasps have a bye week then travel to Randolph-Macon.