Emory & Henry football improves to 3-0 with dominant win over Guilford

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Emory & Henry football team is off to a dominant start here in the spring 2021 season, but unfortunately, it’s nearly finished.

The Wasps won its home opener last week and won its home finale Friday with a 47-6 win over Guilford. Just one more game was left on the schedule but Washington & Lee opted-out of the season, so this is it for the Wasps.

E&H improved to 3-0 on the season and sits there while the rest of the ODAC finishes the regular season.

