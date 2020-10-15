Emory & Henry explore moving to Division two by 2021

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emory, Va — News Channel 11 sports has learned that Emory & Henry college could soon be “moving on up,” according to school officials Emory & Henry is exploring the possibility of moving to division two.

First, they’ll need approval by the board of trustees who would also have to approve them to even apply for a change in divisions and that can’t happen until early November when they meet.

They have spoken to a conference to sponsor them, but they have not gotten a formal offer, yet.

If all of this falls into place they will apply in early 2021

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss