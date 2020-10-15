Emory & Henry explore moving to Division two by 2021

Emory, Va — News Channel 11 sports has learned that Emory & Henry college could soon be “moving on up,” according to school officials Emory & Henry is exploring the possibility of moving to division two.

First, they’ll need approval by the board of trustees who would also have to approve them to even apply for a change in divisions and that can’t happen until early November when they meet.

They have spoken to a conference to sponsor them, but they have not gotten a formal offer, yet.

If all of this falls into place they will apply in early 2021