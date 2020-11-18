Emory & Henry College moving up to Division 2 and joining the South Atlantic conference

Emory, Va — Like News Channel 11 sports reported last month Emory & Henry is moving to division 2 and joining Tusculum and UVA-Wise in the South Atlantic Conference,

The decision to realign to division ii, where partial athletic scholarships are available, is based on their desire to secure the necessary and stable financial resources to support their athletic department.

Moving to the SAC if approved by the NCAA places them in a better location that will reduce expenses and, more importantly, missed classroom time for their student-athletes.

“Now we are able to solidify that relationship by competing with them for everything on the competition field so we couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity this new direction we feel like like E & H is positioning itself to be one of the strongest institutions in this middle Appalachian region, according to athletics director Anne Crutchfield.”