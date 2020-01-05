Emory and Henry women’s hoops takes control of ODAC

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Women’s Basketball Team (11-1, 5-0 ODAC) is now the only unbeaten team in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference as it beat Shenandoah University (7-4, 4-1 ODAC) by a 59-41 score on Saturday afternoon.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Emory & Henry 59, Shenandoah 41

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia

VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (11-1, 5-0 ODAC); Shenandoah (7-4, 4-1 ODAC)

How It Happened

Emory & Henry got out to a 7-0 lead midway through the opening period but Shenandoah closed the gap to 10-8 with 2:11 on the clock. The Wasps scored six of the final eight points of the period to lead, 16-10.

E&H struggled offensively in the second allowing SU to claw its way back to tie things up at the half, 22-all. The Wasps managed just a 16.7 shooting percentage while the Hornets went 6-for-14 (42.9%) from the field.

In the third, Emory & Henry went on a tear, pushing its lead to 36-24 with a 14-2 run to start the period. The Wasps also put up 13 in a row between 2:19 of the third and 8:02 of the fourth to lead, 49-27.

E&H would lead by 25 (59-34) down the stretch, providing another opportunity to empty the bench and gain experience. Shenandoah scored the last seven points of the contest for the 59-41 final margin.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

Senior forward Peyton Williams (Saltville, Va.) led all players with 13 points and nine rebounds, adding three assists and two blocks.

Senior forward Sydney McKinney (Big Stone Gap, Va.) had eight points, eight boards, two assists and three blocks while senior forward Kara Stafford (Bristol, Tenn.) tacked on eight points, five rebounds and three steals.

Sophomore guard Taylor Gilbert (Abingdon, Va.) and sophomore center Alexis Hoppers (Sparta, N.C.) each had seven points and four rebounds while Hoppers recorded two blocks.

Shenandoah Individual Leaders

Sierra St. Cyr paced the Hornets with eight points, five rebounds and five assists while Sarah Donley had six points and four boards.

Olivia Weinel put up six points off the bench while Ragan Johnson went for four points and 10 rebounds.

A Deeper Look

Although the Wasps shot a season-low 32 percent (16-of-50) from the field, they returned to their strong free throw shooting, going 23-for-30 (76.7%) at the line.

Shenandoah made just 18-of-59 (30.5%) of its shots and was just 3-for-10 (30%) at the free throw line.

E&H held a 41-40 rebounding advantage and although it came up short, 15-12, on the offensive glass, held a 14-4 lead on second-chance points.

The Wasps also took advantage of 20 Hornet turnovers, scoring 21 points on their ensuing possessions.

Up Next

Emory & Henry will visit Roanoke College on Wednesday for an ODAC doubleheader. The men will square off at 5:00 p.m., with the women’s contest following at 7:30 p.m.

The No. 7 Randolph-Macon College Men’s Basketball Team (12-0, 4-0 ODAC) remained perfect on the season as it won a 93-60 decision over Emory & Henry College (3-9, 0-3 ODAC) Saturday afternoon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. The Yellow Jackets are currently the seventh-ranked team in NCAA Division III by D3hoops.com.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – No. 7 Randolph-Macon 93, Emory & Henry 60

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia

VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (3-9, 0-3 ODAC);Randolph-Macon (12-0, 4-0 ODAC)

How It Happened

The two squads traded buckets for the opening five minutes of the game before R-MC went on a 21-2 run to take a 27-9 lead with 7:56 on the clock. The Wasps and Yellow Jackets would go back-and-forth again with Randolph-Macon leading, 42-22, at the intermission.

Coming out of the break, the Yellow Jackets went on an 18-5 run to push their advantage to 60-27 with 14:30 to play.

E&H warmed up from long range and was able to hold its ground, but the nationally-ranked squad from Ashland would walk away with a 93-60 win at the final horn.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

Senior guard Jamie Clarke (Lexington, S.C.) and freshman guard Malcolm Morgan (Concord, N.C.) both scored 12 points off the bench with Clark going 4-for-6 from long range.

Sophomore guard Micah Banks (Simpsonville, S.C.) went for nine points and three rebounds while sophomore guard Anthony Williams (Lynchburg, Va.) had four points, six rebounds and two assists.

Randolph-Macon Individual Leaders

The Yellow Jackets had five players reach double figures in scoring led by Josh Talbert, who put up 16 points and four assists off the bench. Miles Mallory had 14 points while Terry Woods went for 13 points.

Buzz Anthony scored 10 points, pulled down eight boards and dished out six assists while Corey Bays added 12 points.

A Deeper Look

Emory & Henry shots 40.4 percent (21-of-51) on the afternoon and made 10 of its 11 three-pointers in the second half. The Wasps shot 7-for-11 (63.6%) at the free throw line.

Randolph-Macon hit 40-of-65 (61.5%) of its field goal attempts including 10 threes.

The Yellow Jackets posted a 39-19 rebounding advantage and used 12 offensive boards to lead 18-8 on second-chance points.

R-MC also posted a 44-18 lead on points in the paint and outscored E&H, 24-14, on points off turnovers.

Up Next