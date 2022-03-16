Elizabethton, TN — If new ETSU head George Quarles was looking for a “Swiss Army” knife for the Buccaneer football program, then he got it today when Elizabethton Cyclone Jake Roberts with family and friends looking on signed a National Letter of Intent.

The 2-time state champion played a little bit of everything, wide receiver, defensive back, and kick returner to name a few…He had over 100 catches, almost 17-hundred receiving yards, and 28 total touchdowns.

“It kind of runs in my family My sister graduated there and I have always wanted to play football there it’s close to home and it just feels like the right fit for me. It’s pretty exciting we played against SHHS for the first game of last season and the atmosphere was great so I’m ready to get in front of ETSU fans and show them what I got.”