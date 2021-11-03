Emory, VA — Emory & Henry made history tonight as they participated in their first-ever women’s wrestling match against Limestone University
Andreia Langley, the first women’s wrestler on the roster, had the honor of competing in the first-ever match for E&H
Freshman Emma Lozada led directly into the pin of Shelsy Rendous, this was the first pin in Emory & Henry history
Limestone beats Emory & Henry 36 to 5
E&H made history with their first-ever Women’s Wrestling match
Emory, VA — Emory & Henry made history tonight as they participated in their first-ever women’s wrestling match against Limestone University