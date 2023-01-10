EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – After six successful seasons in the high-school ranks, Pam Newberry will take over as the head volleyball coach at Emory & Henry, the college announced on Tuesday.

Newberry amassed a 131-31 overall record with the Patrick Henry Rebels from 2017-2022, capturing the VHSL Class A state title in 2018.

“It is such an honor to be able to say I am a Wasp again,” Newberry said in a statement. “Volleyball has been such a big part of my life, and to continue sharing my love and passion for the game at this level is a blessing.”

Newberry was previously an assistant on the Wasps’ staff from 1994-1995 after serving as an assistant with Abingdon High School in years prior.

The new head coach played four seasons of collegiate volleyball at ETSU from 1988-1992, helping the Bucs to grab two SoCon regular season championships and one conference tournament championship.

Emory & Henry finished the 2022 volleyball season with a record of 5-23.