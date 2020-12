JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Braelyn Wykle led all scorers with an efficient 29 points and Carson-Newman won the battle on the glass in a 75-62 victory over Anderson Wednesday evening at Holt Fieldhouse in South Atlantic Conference play.

Wykle finished a point shy of a career high chipping in five rebounds and three assists. The Greeneville, Tenn. native made 10 of her 19 shots from the field adding a trio of triples.

Carson-Newman (2-0, 2-0) snapped a four-game losing skid to Anderson.