Johnson City, TN — The college baseball season came to an end recently with Ole Miss sweeping Oklahoma for the school’s first national championship…The fact it was the Rebels was a little harder to swallow for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Current Volunteer Ethan Payne who is currently playing for the Johnson City Doughboys this summer watched an Ole Miss team which was the last team to get into the College World Series win it all…The Vols defeated the Rebels three times this summer.



The top-ranked Vols and winners of the SEC championship and tournament know they only have themselves to blame, but it was still a gut punch and a learning experience to think about what might have been, had they not lost to Notre Dame in the Super Regionals.

“So much of the year we felt invincible, but I think ND helped us realize this game of baseball ruthless and you have to show up every time no matter who you are playing against always on your toes and always ready and anybody can beat you on a given night and I think we kind of took that for granted create to ND they are a really good ball club but taking that into next year will help us.”