GREENVILLE, SC (WJHL) – The Cavaliers followed up their last-second SAC tournament quarterfinal win on Friday with a stunning performance on Saturday.

Gate City native Bradley Dean poured in a game-high 35 points, as UVA Wise shocked the nationally-ranked Railsplitters, 86-78 in an SAC semifinal.

Dean was an efficient 12-of-19 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Eastside graduate, Luke Lawson, chipped in 12 points of his own in the win.

The Cavs advance to face Catawba on Sunday in the SAC championship game. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.