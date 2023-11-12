WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The Highland Cavaliers concluded the 2023 season with a shoutout loss to Wingate on Saturday, 27-0. It was the end to a 2-9 campaign for UVA Wise, as the squad went 1-8 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Immediately following the game, head coach Dane Damron announced his resignation.

In his eight season in Wise, Damron posted a 26-53 record. He led the Cavaliers to their only winning season as an NCAA Division II member – a 6-5 finish back in 2016.

Information regarding the search for a new head football coach will be released in the coming week, according to a university release.