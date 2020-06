Elizabethton, TN — Elizabethon Cyclones alum Michael Robinson committed to the University of South Carolina this afternoon.

The 6-3 infielder stared at Walters State the past couple of seasons…averaging over 300 for the senators in this years shortened season

The former Cyclone is heading to a great program that was on a roll before covid, with the Gameocks chalking up a 12-4 record