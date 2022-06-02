BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Despite an early exit in the ACC Baseball Tournament, Virginia Tech secured the fourth overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last weekend.

The road ahead for the Hokies, however, is challenging, despite playing the regional round in Blacksburg.

The second seed in the region is Gonzaga, a team that polls still have ranked Top-25 in the country. Virginia Tech’s opening game will also be against Wright State – a squad that took a game off of them earlier in the season.

Bristol native Gavin Cross acknowledged some of the noise and doubt surrounding this team headed into the postseason, but none of it is worrying to the players and coaches in the clubhouse.

“Just trying to prove ourselves as far as we can play in this league, compete in this league,” Cross said, “There’s still people doubting us even though we’ve had a really good year which is fine. It doesn’t really bother us, we don’t look into it. But just kinda chip on our shoulder as far as continuing to prove people wrong, go out there and play hard, play for each other and continue putting up Ws.”

Gonzaga and Columbia will kick-off play in the Blacksburg Regional at 1 p.m. on Friday. The Hokies and Raiders will follow at 7 p.m.