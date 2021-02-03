Cold shooting sends Tusculum to 66-50 defeat against Anderson

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum University shot a season-low 23.2 percent from the field as Anderson University picked up a 66-50 victory in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball action Wednesday evening at Pioneer Arena.

The Pioneers (11-2, 11-2 SAC), who entered the game ranked 22nd in the WBCA Top 25 and 13th in the D2SIDA Top 25, hit just one of their first 17 shots and trailed by as many as 24 points in the third quarter against the Trojans (10-6, 9-5 SAC), who shot 44.8 percent (26-for-58) from the field in the game.

Tusculum finished 16-for-69 from the floor, including 4-for-17 from three-point range, and went just over nine minutes without a field goal in the first half as Anderson went on a 29-7 run spanning more than 16 minutes of the first and second quarters.

Britney Bailey scored a season-high 20 points and recorded her fourth double-double in the last five games with a team-high 11 rebounds for the Trojans, who received 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists from J’Mya Cutter and 13 points from Samantha Michel.

Maddie Sutton registered her NCAA Division II-leading 11th double-double of the season and her seventh in a row, leading the Pioneers with 15 points and a game-high 18 rebounds. Aliyah Miller added 12 points off the bench and Marta Rodrigues contributed 11 points.

Tusculum was outrebounded 50-37 by Anderson, through the Pioneers had 18 offensive rebounds and forced the Trojans into 19 turnovers. Brianna Dixon led the Pioneers with a season-high four steals as Tusculum converted the 19 Anderson turnovers into 16 points.