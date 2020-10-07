Clintwood native Hamilton misses 2nd game as a Hokie defensive coord.

Blacksburg, VA — For the second straight week, the Virginia Tech Hokies entered a game without several players and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.

Hamilton, the Southwest Virginia native from Clintwood who replaced legendary coach Bud Foster might not have been there to coach the Virginia Tech defense, but he has been part of the team in preparing the Hokies defense in leading the team to a 2-0 start.

“I guess he can still. I know he is not in the Bahamas or something. Because I see him every day. He is in our staff meetings. And he can hold position meetings remotely. At least he still has access to the films from practice. He is able to game plan. HE is doing it from home with a brand new baby. I am sure it is a stressful time for everybody in that house. He is intimately involved with what is going on just from a distance, says Hokie head coach Justin Fuente.”