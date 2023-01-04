Blacksburg, VA — The Virginia Tech Hokies were still playing without Hunter Cattoor Wednesday night when they faced Clemson in Blacksburg. The Hokies would take a 3 point lead into the halftime break and end of up falling to the Tigers 68-65.
Clemson hangs on to defeat Virginias Tech in Blacksburg
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
