Cimaglia Named Lou Groza Award “Star of the Week”

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week following his three-interception performance Saturday night in the Vols' 30-7 homecoming win over UAB, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday.

The sophomore's three interceptions tied a single-game program record as the Vols kept the Blazers scoreless until late in the fourth quarter. All of Thompson's takeaways came in the first half, as he became the ninth Vol to record three interceptions in a game. His first pick came on the game's first offensive play, as he intercepted Blazers' quarterback Tyler Johnston III and returned the ball to the UAB 19-yard line to set up a Tennessee field goal.

Thompson is the first Tennessee player since Deon Grant against Auburn on Oct. 2, 1999 to record three interceptions in a single game.

The Irmo, S.C., native was named to the PFF College National Team of the Week and earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

He is the first Vol to win the Bednarik Award Player of the Week honor since Darrell Taylor on Nov. 13, 2018.