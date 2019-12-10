Carson-Newman’s Mike Turner retires after 36 seasons of coaching football

Jefferson City, TN — After almost 4 decades of coaching Mike Turner announced this retirement as Carson-Newmans head football coach this afternoon…

Turner coached at Carson-Newman for 35 years, working as an offensive line coach, and offensive coordinator before taking over as head coach in 2016, after the retirement of the late Ken Sparks.

Turner, who also use to be head coach football at Science Hill will finish with a 24-10 record over three seasons as head coach of the Eagles.

“We won a lot of football games at Carsen-Newman. I don’t remember many of the scores, but you sure remember the kids and you remember their story, how they grew up, where they are now. They come back after all those years and they keep coming back to visit and those are the things that are very, very special about this job.”